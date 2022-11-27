Others
TURF 2022: Avani Lekhara, Antim Panghal, Linthoi Chanambam among award winners
Avani Lekhara, Antim Panghal and Linthoi Chanambam were among the award winners at TURF 2022 & FICCI Indian Sports awards.
At the TURF 2022 & India Sports Awards of FICCI, former Ranji cricketer Sarkar Talwar was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement of the Year award on Saturday. Talwar, the Director-Sports, Manav Rachna Education Institutions, is also the recipient of the Dronacharya Lifetime Award, given by the President of India.
Apart from Talwar, Avani Lekhara, who won two medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, was recognised as the Para Sports Person of the Year, while Shrey Kadyan was recognised as the Special Sportsperson of the Year.
All India Chess Federation was awarded as the National Sports Federation of the year for successfully hosting the Chess Olympiad in Chennai. Rising Indian stars Antim Panghal (wrestling) and Linthoi Chanambam (Judo) were awarded as the emerging female sportsperson of the year.
For their remarkable work over the past decade, Odisha was recognised as the best state for promoting sports. Young Table Tennis player Payas Jain was awarded the male emerging player of the year.
List of Awards:
Best Equipment Company Promoting Sports: STAG
Best Sports Infrastructure Construction Company: TransStadia
Best Educational Institute Promoting Sports: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)
Best School Promoting Sports: Manav Rachna International School
Best NGO Promoting Sports: Special Olympics Bharat
Best Corporate Promoting Sports Development: JSW
Sports Journalist of the Year - Electronic: Shri Nikhil Naz
Sports Journalist of the Year - Print: Shri Rakesh Rao
Excellence in Sports Governance: Sports Authority of India
Coach of the Year - Male: Shri RB Ramesh
Coach of the Year - Female: Smt. Nonita Lal Qureshy
Sports Franchise of the Year: Bengaluru Bulls - Pro Kabaddi League
Best States Promoting Sports: Odisha
National Sports Federation of the Year: All India Chess Federation
Emerging Sports Person - Male: Payas Jain, Table Tennis
Emerging Sports Person - Female: Linthoi Chanambam, Antim Panghal
Sportsperson of the Year - Special: Shrey Kadyan
Sportsperson of the Year - Para: Avani Lekhara
Lifetime Achievement Award: Shri Sarkar Talwar
The latest edition of FICCI Turf 2022 was a star-studded affair, witnessing participation by renowned sportspersons, including Ms Manika Batra, Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awardee, Smt Anju Bobby George, Padma Shri, Khel Ratna, and Arjuna Awardee, former Indian Cricketer and Lok Sabha MP Mr Gautam Gambhir, and Ms Mithali Raj, Former Captain, Indian Women's National Cricket Team.