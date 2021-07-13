Tokyo Olympics: PM Narendra Modi to interact with Indian athletes — LIVE Updates, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog. The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the country's athletes bound for Tokyo Olympics virtually at 5 pm today.

The event will be attended by Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (former MoS Youth Affairs and Sports).

Over 120 athletes from India have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, making it the biggest Indian contingent ever for the quadrennial Games.

Follow our LIVE blog for minute-by-minute updates of Prime Minster's interaction with Indian players.







