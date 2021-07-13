Others
Tokyo Olympics: PM Narendra Modi to interact with Indian athletes — LIVE Updates, Blog
The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the country's athletes bound for Tokyo Olympics. Follow LIVE updates.
The event will be attended by Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (former MoS Youth Affairs and Sports).
Over 120 athletes from India have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, making it the biggest Indian contingent ever for the quadrennial Games.
Live Updates
- 13 July 2021 7:35 AM GMT
PM Modi had recently reviewed the preparations of Indian athletes — discussing the journeys of some athletes on his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast, besides urging the country to come forward and support them.
- 13 July 2021 6:22 AM GMT
The first batch of India's Olympic-bound athletes will depart for Tokyo in a charter Air India flight this week. More than 120 athletes are bound for the Games, even though the Indian Olympic Association is yet to officially divulge the strength of the contingent.