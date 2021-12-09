Neeraj Chopra, Tokyo Olympics among the most searched words on Google in 2021

The sporting terms including the likes of 'Tokyo Olympics', 'Neeraj Chopra' and others, were the most searched words in Google during the year 2021. The technology giant released the list for the most searched words in India on its search engine during the year that went by on Wednesday.

Surprisingly, six of the top ten terms with the highest search volumes in India were related to some or the other sports. While the country's premier cricket league - Indian Premier League (IPL), was the most searched term in Google in 2021, the T20 World Cup, Euro Cup, Copa America, Tokyo Olympics and Neeraj Chopra too made it to the top 10.

In fact, Neeraj Chopra was the only sporting personality who made it to the top 10, in a list that included the son of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan - Aryan Khan, and the mobile battle-royale game Free Fire.

Most searched words in Google India 2021

1) Indian Premier League (IPL)

2) CoWIN

3) ICC T20 World Cup

4) Euro Cup

5) Tokyo Olympics

6) COVID Vaccine

7) Free Fire Redeem Code

8) Copa America

9) Neeraj Chopra

10) Aryan Khan