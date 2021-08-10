Top
Tokyo Olympics ends - Sporting events to look forward to

As the fans wait for the next big sporting event to start after the Tokyo Olympics, here are some of the events you should look forward to.

Devendra Jhajharia
Devendra Jhajharia (Source: Times of India)

By

Abhijit Nair

Updated: 2021-08-10T13:11:58+05:30

It has been two days since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has drawn to a close. While the Tokyo Gamers was a historic one considering the circumstances under which it was conducted, a closure to it has quite certainly left a very big void for sports fans across the globe.

As fans wait for the next big sporting action to start, here are some of the events which one should look forward to in the coming days.

Event

Sport

Dates

India Tour of England

Cricket

4th August – 14th September

World U-20 Athletics Championships

Athletics

17th August- 22nd August

2020 Tokyo Paralympics

Multisport

24th August – 5th September

US Open

Tennis

30th August – 12th September

English Premier League

Football

14th August – 22nd May 2021

Indian Premier League

Cricket

19th September – 15th October

Archery World Cup Stage 4

Archery

29th September – 30th September

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Cricket

17th October – 14th November


Tokyo Olympics 
