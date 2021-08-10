Tokyo Olympics ends - Sporting events to look forward to

It has been two days since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has drawn to a close. While the Tokyo Gamers was a historic one considering the circumstances under which it was conducted, a closure to it has quite certainly left a very big void for sports fans across the globe.



As fans wait for the next big sporting action to start, here are some of the events which one should look forward to in the coming days. Event Sport Dates India Tour of England Cricket 4th August – 14th September World U-20 Athletics Championships Athletics 17th August- 22nd August 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Multisport 24th August – 5th September US Open Tennis 30th August – 12th September English Premier League Football 14th August – 22nd May 2021 Indian Premier League Cricket 19th September – 15th October Archery World Cup Stage 4 Archery 29th September – 30th September ICC Men's T20 World Cup Cricket 17th October – 14th November



