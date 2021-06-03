What happens when thousand sports photos are combined into one?

Boston-based photographer Pelle Cass attends local college games and takes thousands of photos from one spot over a few hours. After which, he spends hours editing the photo with over five hundred Photoshop layers — keeping every element in its original position at the time the photos were clicked. Cass attends all sporting events in Massachusetts from football to basketball and tennis, again from diving pools to ice hockey rings. He documents his photos in a series titled "Crowded Fields"

