Tamil Nadu announces financial assistance for World Surfing League, Squash World Cup

The Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin announced financial assistance for various sporting events in the state during an Assembly session on Tuesday.

Stalin pledged a total of INR. 2.68 crore to host the World Surfing League in Mamallapuram and an additional INR. 1.5 crore for the 2023 Squash World Cup which will be held in Chennai later this year. Besides, financial assistance will also be provided to the 2023 ATP Chennai Open tour.

Apart from this, five sports facilities in Chennai would be renovated at a total cost of INR. 25 crore. Moreover, Tamil Nadu Centre for Sports Science would be set up at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at an estimated cost of INR. 3 crore.

The Minister also revealed that Chennai will host the Asian Hockey Championships for the first time after a gap of 15 years in the state later in 2023.

Udhayanidhi Stalin also mentioned that special steps would be taken to encourage trap and skeet shooting in the state with the establishment of a new academy, which would include India's first-ever 'six-trap-range'.



