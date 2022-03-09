Sports Ministry brings in major changes; doubles salary of coaches

In a welcome move, the Indian Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has doubled the salary of contracted sports coaches, among other big changes.

As per reports a chief coach will be now paid INR. 3 lakh per month instead of INR. 1.5 lakh, while an assistant coach will pocket INR. 2 lakh going up from INR. 75,000. Besides, coaches who are picked from any public sector undertaking (PSUs) or an organisation like Railways will also now pocket a monthly sum of INR. 50,000.

Moreover, the MYAS has also said to have decided that all the foreign coaches will now be employed by the respective National Sports Federations (NSFs) instead of the Sports Authority of India (SAI). The SAI will now only be involved in annual performance assessment of coaches.

NSFs which want to host various national and international championships have also been given a big boost. Until now the Sports Ministry used to release a total of INR. 22 lakh to federations for hosting senior, junior and sub-junior events. This has now been raised to INR. 17 lakh each for sports that are a part of high priority, priority and traditional sports categories.