Sports ministry upgrades 3 new facilities as KISCE

The Sports Ministry has upgraded three new existing sports facilities across the country as Khelo India Sports Centres of Excellence (KISCE).

The Guru Gobind Singh Sports College in Lucknow, the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi along the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai have been designated as KISCEs after the respective state governments made the proposals.

The total number of KISCEs now standing at 27 across 26 States and Union Territories.

With a vision to make India one of the top 10 countries in the 2028 Olympics, the Khelo India State Centres of Excellence aim to provide athletes with world-class specialized training.

The centres will also have a High-performance Manager to ensure the quality of sports science input and performance management.