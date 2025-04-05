Sports Ministry to build 10 Olympic Training Centres

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is all set to establish ten specialised Olympic Training Centres.

The plan has been put to action with the 2036 Olympic Games in mind.

As per reports, each of this centres will be dedicated to a sport each. Around 150 athletes will train in these centres equipped with all modern training facilities.

The National Centres of Excellence, which already exist, will continue to work alongside these newly established Olympic training centres.

The idea for this comes from Japan – a country which has a lot of its Olympic medallist emerging from just a couple of training centres.

Under the program, talented young athletes will be scouted early under the Khelo India initiative and put through smaller centres leading up to the National Centre of Excellence and the Olympic Training Centre.

The Indian Olympic Association had sent a letter of intent to the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission, declaring its interest to host the 2036 Olympic Games last year.

If the Olympic Games does indeed come to India, it will become only the fourth Asian nation to host the Games after Japan (2020, 1964), South Korea (1988), and China (2008) to host the quadrennial competition.