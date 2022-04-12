Others
Nominations announced for Sports Emmy Awards 2022 - Did your favourite show or movie make the cut?
The nominations for the 2022 Sports Emmy Awards presented by the National Academy of Television Art and Sciences have been announced. The 43rd edition of the annual awards will see the Emmys being handed out in a more than 25 different categories.
Here we take a look at some of the nominees:
Outstanding LIVE Special
Outstanding LIVE Series
Outstanding Playoff Coverage
The nominess for Outstanding Playoff coverage includes AFC Playoffs (CBS), American League Championships Series (Fox) NBA on ESPN (ESPN), NCAA Men's Basketball National Semifinal and NFC Playoffs (FOX)
Outstanding Edited Event Coverage
The nominees for Outstanding Edited Event Coverage includes America's Game (NFL Network), Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL Draft (ESPN), NFL Game All Day Access (YouTube), NFL Turning Point (ESPN+), Road to Super Bowl (NBC), UFC The Walk (UFC Fight Pass)
Outstanding Edited Special
KOBE: The Legend, The Legacy (ESPN), MLB Network Presents (MLB Network), Muhammed Ali v/s Joe Frazier 50th Anniversary Special (ABC), NFL 360 (NFL Network) are the nominees for Outstanding Edited Special
Outstanding Hosted Edited Series
Outstanding Esports Championships Coverage
Outstanding Short Documentary
The nominees for Outstanding Short Documentary includes Black History Always Special (ESPN+), NFL 360 (NFL Network), Relentless (FS1) and UFC Chronicles (UFC Fight Pass)
Outstanding Long Documentary
Outstanding Documentary Series
Outstanding Documentary Series - Serialised
Outstanding Studio Show - Weekly
Outstanding Studio Show - Daily
Outstanding Studio Show - Limited Run
College Game Day (ESPN), Golf Central LIVE from the PGA Championships (Golf Channel), Inside the NBA on TNT: Playoffs (TNT), Postseason NFL Countdown (ESPN), Road to the Final Four
Outstanding Journalism
E:60 (ESPN), Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Outstanding Short Feature
The Arena on TNT (TNT), NFL 360 (NFL Network), The NFL Today (CBS), SC Featured (ESPN), Welcome to NBA Lane (NBA Social)