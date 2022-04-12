Nominations announced for Sports Emmy Awards 2022 - Did your favourite show or movie make the cut?

The nominations for the 2022 Sports Emmy Awards presented by the National Academy of Television Art and Sciences have been announced. The 43rd edition of the annual awards will see the Emmys being handed out in a more than 25 different categories.

Here we take a look at some of the nominees:

Outstanding LIVE Special

Outstanding LIVE Series

Outstanding Playoff Coverage

The nominess for Outstanding Playoff coverage includes AFC Playoffs (CBS), American League Championships Series (Fox) NBA on ESPN (ESPN), NCAA Men's Basketball National Semifinal and NFC Playoffs (FOX)

Outstanding Edited Event Coverage

The nominees for Outstanding Edited Event Coverage includes America's Game (NFL Network), Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL Draft (ESPN), NFL Game All Day Access (YouTube), NFL Turning Point (ESPN+), Road to Super Bowl (NBC), UFC The Walk (UFC Fight Pass)

Outstanding Edited Special

KOBE: The Legend, The Legacy (ESPN), MLB Network Presents (MLB Network), Muhammed Ali v/s Joe Frazier 50th Anniversary Special (ABC), NFL 360 (NFL Network) are the nominees for Outstanding Edited Special

Outstanding Hosted Edited Series

Outstanding Esports Championships Coverage

#SportsEmmys nominees for Esports Coverage are…

League of Legends Worlds 2021 Final | @lolesports

Overwatch League 2021 Grand Finals | @overwatchleague

The International 10 - Dota2 Championship | @DOTA2

Ultimate Madden Bowl Finale | @EASPORTS

WePlay AniMajor | @WePlay_Esports pic.twitter.com/x4aukK8WcX — Sports Emmys (@sportsemmys) April 6, 2022

Outstanding Short Documentary

The nominees for Outstanding Short Documentary includes Black History Always Special (ESPN+), NFL 360 (NFL Network), Relentless (FS1) and UFC Chronicles (UFC Fight Pass)

Outstanding Long Documentary

Outstanding Documentary Series

Outstanding Documentary Series - Serialised

Outstanding Studio Show - Weekly

Outstanding Studio Show - Daily

Outstanding Studio Show - Limited Run

College Game Day (ESPN), Golf Central LIVE from the PGA Championships (Golf Channel), Inside the NBA on TNT: Playoffs (TNT), Postseason NFL Countdown (ESPN), Road to the Final Four

Outstanding Journalism

E:60 (ESPN), Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Outstanding Short Feature

The Arena on TNT (TNT), NFL 360 (NFL Network), The NFL Today (CBS), SC Featured (ESPN), Welcome to NBA Lane (NBA Social)

Outstanding Long Feature



