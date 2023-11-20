Golden Boy of Madhya Pradesh Sohail Khan to extend dominance in three national Kudo competitions in November

The 2017 Kudo World Champion (MMA) will start the domestic season with the 14th Kudo National Tournament 2023-24 scheduled between November 22 and 25. 15-time National Kudo Champion Sohail Khan is set to extend his supremacy on the domestic circuit this month. The Golden Boy of Madhya Pradesh will participate in three back-to-back tournaments in Surat in a span of eight days.He will then compete in the 4th Kudo Federation Cup, where his bout will take place on November 26.

A couple of days later, the youngster will shift his focus to the 15th Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament to conclude his domestic season. All three events will be staged at the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University in Udhana, Surat.

The 23-year-old won’t take these events lightly, despite having bagged 15 consecutive national titles. It will also serve as a preparatory camp for Sohail for the Asian Kudo Championship, which is expected to be held anywhere between February and March next year.

"I am honoured to represent my state and district in three tournaments this month and will look to give my best in each fight. The ultimate goal is to qualify for the upcoming Asian Championship. It will allow me to showcase my skills on the international stage once again,” Sohail mentioned about his target in the upcoming domestic tournaments.

Sohail Khan has represented India at many global events, including the 6th Kudo World Championship in Tokyo, Japan, held in May this year. He made it to the quarterfinals but lost to Lithuania’s two-time silver medalist Vilius Tarasevicius. Throughout the bout, Sohail Khan exhibited his exceptional talent, dominating the fight. With only a few seconds remaining, he narrowly lost to Tarasevicius by a small margin.

Being an average student in academics, Sohail was barred from participating in sports, only for things to change when he joined Dr. Aijaz Khan at his Kudo academy, leading to a mischievous incident at his school.

In the 2017 Kudo World Championship held in Mumbai, Sohail emerged as the world champion after a dominating display against France in the final with a thumping 8-0 win.

Sohail Khan’s Upcoming Tournaments in India:

1. 14th Kudo National Tournament 2023-24

Dates: 22 to 25 November, 2023

Venue: Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, (V.N.S.G.U) Udhana - Magdalla Rd, Surat, Gujarat 395007

2. 4th Kudo Federation Cup 2023-24

Dates: 25 to 27 November, 2023

Venue: Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, (V.N.S.G.U) Udhana - Magdalla Rd, Surat, Gujarat 395007

3. 15th Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament

Dates: 26 to 29 November, 2023

Venue: Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, (V.N.S.G.U) Udhana - Magdalla Rd, Surat, Gujarat 39500