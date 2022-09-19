Should Sunil Chhetri have pulled a Ponting on the politician? Watch!

A video involving Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri being shoved away by West Bengal governor La Ganesan has been doing the rounds after the Durand Cup final on Sunday, where the Blues defeated Mumbai City FC to clinch the cup.

While social media was enraged at this unacceptable behaviour towards the India captain, another video resurfaced which involves a sportsman and an Indian politician. This clip dates back to 2006 when the Australian cricket team were crowned champions of the ICC Champions trophy which was held in India.

The video shows the then-BCCI president Sharad Pawar holding the trophy and posing, almost trying to hog the limelight. But, captain Ricky Ponting tapped Pawar's shoulder and asked for the trophy.

Once the trophy was handed over, an Australian cricketer shoved Pawar and guided him off the stage! In the light of the recent incident, should Sunil Chhetri have taken a leaf out of Ponting's book? Guess we will never know.

Watch the 2006 video here:

Reminds me of this incident when Australia showed Indian Politician his right place.



This incident was the turning point in Indian Cricket to ensure PLAYERS gets all the attention & not POLITICIANS, during Trophy Ceremony.



Somebody needs to teach same lesson in Indian Football. pic.twitter.com/SugUPoUQuo — Nexter (@Nexter21) September 19, 2022



