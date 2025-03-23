Sepak Takraw World Cup: India win first-ever silver medal in women's doubles

The Indian women's doubles team created history by becoming the first-ever women's team to clinch a silver medal at the Sepak Takraw World Cup in Patna, Bihar, on Sunday.

India has now added two more medals from the tournament. Alongside the historic silver in the women's doubles event, the Indian men's doubles team also secured a bronze medal.

Competing in their first-ever final, the Indian women's team fell short against a strong Myanmar side, losing in straight games (9-15, 9-15) to settle for the silver medal.

This was the first time a women's doubles event was introduced at the Sepak Takraw World Cup, and the Indian team made full use of the opportunity, booking their spot in the semi-finals by topping their group. They continued their momentum and advanced to the final with a dominant straight-game (21-5, 21-5) win against Iran in the semi-final.

Bronze in men's double

The Indian contingent continued their streak of winning medals in every event of the competition, as the men's doubles team clinched a bronze medal after a close defeat (11-15, 12-15) to Myanmar in the semi-final.

The Indian men's team secured their medal after finishing second in Pool A, ahead of a strong Vietnamese team. Meanwhile, Pool A winners Thailand went on to clinch the men's doubles title.

India has now extended its medal tally to four—one silver and three bronze. With three more events left in the tournament, they will be aiming to add to their tally.