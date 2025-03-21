Others
Sepak Takraw World Cup: India men, women quad teams win bronze
Both the Indian men's and women's quad teams lost in the semi-finals.
The Indian men's and women's quad teams won a bronze medal apiece at the 2025 Sepak Takraw World Cup in Patna, Bihar on Friday.
Both the teams lost their respective semi-finals to settle for the third place on the podium.
The Indian men's team suffered a 1-2 loss at the hands of a strong Vietnam outfit. They lost the first set 10-15 before bouncing back to win the next 17-16.
India, however, were outplayed 14-10 in the decider to take home the bronze medal.
Earlier in the day, the Indian men's team of of Arun, Bobby Kumar and Yumnam Akash, and S Malemnganba beat Singapore 2-1 in the quarter-finals to book their spot in the semi-finals.
Elsewhere, the Indian women's team went down to world No 1 Thailand. The team consisting of E. Lerintonbi, Menenu Tsukru, O Chaoba Devi, and A Maipak Devi were blanked 2-0.