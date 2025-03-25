Sepak Takraw World Cup: India men's regu team win gold

The Indian men's regu team were crowned World Champions on Tuesday, winning the gold medal at the 2025 Sepak Takraw World Cup in Patna, Bihar.

Back by a vociferous home crowd, India beat Japan 2-1 in the final.

The hosts did not have the best of starts in the title clash, losing the first game 11-15.

They, however, bounced back to win the second 15-11 and force a decider.

The final set was closely fought, with both sides matching each other shot for shot. India eventually prevailed in 17-14 in a tense battle to be crowned champions.

Celebrations soon broke out in the Indian camp with players rushing to the court to celebrate.

The win marked India's first-ever gold medal win in the Sepak Takraw World Cup history.

Earlier in the day, India had blanked Iran 2-0 in the semi-finals to book their spot in the gold medal match.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's regu team clinched a bronze medal after losing 0-2 to Vietnam in their semi-final clash.