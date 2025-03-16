Saina Nehwal, PR Sreejesh write to IOC about climate change

India's Saina Nehwal and PR Sreejesh are among the 350 Olympians from across the world, who have written a letter to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) seven presidential candidates, urging them to make climate action their top priority.

The Olympians from 85 countries have called for stronger commitments from the IOC to cut carbon emissions, promote sustainability in host cities, set clear guidelines on polluting sponsors and use its platform to advocate for climate action, as per a report in PTI.

This development comes just days before the IOC members vote for a new president next week from 18 March, 2025 to 21 March, 2025 in Costa Navarino, Greece.

"Climate impacts are no longer a distant threat, but a current and growing harm to the sports we love and to the countries that make up our Olympic family", the letter read.





The signatories of the letter include 57 Olympic champions and over 100 athletes, who have been flag bearers for their respective countries at the Olympic Games.

Apart from India, athletes some of the world's most climate-vulnerable nations like Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Pakistan, Nepal, Ghana, Nigeria, and others have signed the letter.

The athletes have also requested an early meeting with newly elected IOC President to further discuss in detail the said issue.

The impact of climate change in Indian sports was seen last month when the 2025 Khelo India Winter Games was postponed last month for a second consecutive year due to lack of snow in host city Gulmarg.