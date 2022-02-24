Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Athletes unite in support of Ukraine as Putin declares war

After a long period of brewing tension between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a televised address ordered a 'special military operation' in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region today.

In his announcement, Putin said the military operation's objective was to defend those people who had been subjected for eight years to "genocide by the Kyiv regime". In fact, the Russian President also asked Ukrainian soldiers who are facing off Russian-backed rebels to lay down weapons and return to their homes.

Air raid sirens all over Kiev now as fighter jets fly over the capital.



Ukraine is under attack.#UkraineRussiaCrisis 🇺🇦🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/vTEFya855Q — Jesse Cohen (@JesseCohenInv) February 24, 2022

Soon after Putin made this announcement, several Ukrainian cities are currently under attack with bombings taking place and many civilian lives already lost, with ghastly footages surfacing from the attacks in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other regions.



Kyiv residents huddled inside a metro station, which serves as a bomb shelter, after air raid sirens sounded early on Thursday morning.



Several cities in Ukraine were under attack as Russia began its invasion from land and sea. https://t.co/ktTIgEkZWl pic.twitter.com/XVIoeR0YZK — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2022

Ukraine is home to several famed athletes like Elina Svitolina, Dayana Yastremska, Roman Yaremchuk, Oleksandr Usyk, Olha Kharlan, among others who have brought glory to the country through their athletic achievements.



Пишаюся тим, що я українка. Єднаємося у цей надскладний час заради миру та майбутнього нашої держави. Слава Україні 💙💛🇺🇦



Video made by: dorosh.raw pic.twitter.com/PFz6LqYYRa — Elina Monfils (@ElinaSvitolina) February 23, 2022

A former world champion boxer and one of Ukraine's most celebrated sportspersons, Wladimir Klitschko is confident that his country will remain strong amid the military escalation with Russia that has caused global turmoil.

Wladimir Klitschko (Source: AP)

The 45-year-old great, a former Olympic gold-medallist and someone who held the world heavyweight championship twice in the professional circuit took to Twitter to send out a message of solidarity for his compatriots as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a military operation in eastern Ukraine.



"Be sure: Ukraine is strong! It has a strong capital #Kyiv, strong cities, villages and a strong solid and united people who value above all their independence, sovereignty and peace in Europe. Its WILL to exist is infinite. Glory to Ukraine!" tweeted the great, who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2021.

Earlier this month, he signed up as a reserve in Ukraine's territorial forces. "Democracy and freedom have no price...Ukraine wants peace, freedom, and sovereignty," he had stated at that time. "I signed up as a reserve for the territorial forces, for defending the city of Kyiv. Because of everything that is currently going on around Ukraine. The aggression from the Russian side."

Ukraine is under a state of emergency, as they prepare to be invaded by an enemy of freedom. Tonight, #Kyiv Mayor @Vitaliy_Klychko and his brother Wladimir @Klitschko aren't preparing for @boxing, they are preparing to fight for their freedom, Ukraine's sovereignty, and their … https://t.co/U0UBxzoxoG — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) February 24, 2022

His younger brother Vitali Klitschko, also a former world champion, is the mayor of Kyiv. The country is considered a powerhouse in both amateur and professional boxing. Among the active boxers, Vasiliy Lomachenko is a superstar with two Olympic gold medals besides being a former world champion in three weight categories in the professional circuit.

Even more, scathing in his assessment of the conflict was chess great Garry Kasparov, who is now a politician and a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Every dollar in trade with Russia since he invaded Ukraine in 2014, every Euro of corrupt deals with his cronies, helped Putin build the war machine he is using to slaughter civilians in Europe today," Kasparov tweeted after the launch of the military operation by Russia.

Every dollar in trade with Russia since he invaded Ukraine in 2014, every Euro of corrupt deals with his cronies, helped Putin build the war machine he is using to slaughter civilians in Europe today. Now you must help Ukraine fight against the monster you helped create. — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 24, 2022

The 58-year-old Kasparov left Russia in 2014 citing fear of persecution and currently lives in Croatia. Kasparov held the world number one ranking from 1984 until his retirement in 2005, a record 255 months overall.

"Now you must help Ukraine fight against the monster you helped create," he said. "There's no going back in time, but I hope those who ignored, downplayed, and appeased Putin for so long feel some shame today. Enough at least to do everything possible to stop him now."

At an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres appealed to Putin to "stop your troops from attacking Ukraine." While this session was in progress the Russian leader announced the launch of his country's military operation.



Meanwhile, several athletes have taken to Twitter to send their prayers and support to Ukraine as it burns currently:



1. Sharad Kumar - Paralympic bronze medallist

Just spoke to my coach in Ukraine Kharkiv , he is worried , he can hear bombing from his room, he is planning to move to his garage underground. — Sharad Paralympian (@sharad_kumar01) February 24, 2022

2. Rennae Stubbs - Tennis player



Thinking of all the Ukrainian tennis players and their families tonight. Also the people of Ukraine 🇺🇦 🙏 — Rennae Stubbs OLY (@rennaestubbs) February 24, 2022

3. Elina Svitolina-Monfils - Tennis player

4. Andriy Yarmolenko - Football player

Pray for Ukraine 🙌🏻 🇺🇦 #NoWar — Andriy Yarmolenko (@Yarmolenko_7) February 24, 2022

5. Roman Yaremchuk - Football player

Roman Yaremchuk unveiled an emblem in support of his homeland Ukraine after levelling for Benfica.#BBCFootball #UCL — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 23, 2022

