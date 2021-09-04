Historian Rajeev Sethi asks Neeraj Chopra about his sex life; receives backlash

Since Neeraj Chopra ended India's medal drought in athletics at the Olympics with a gold medal in javelin throw last month, he has become somewhat of a cult figure in the country. While the 23-year-old has received all the deserved love and media attention, he has had to go through some very awkward interviews as well.

In the latest development Neeraj Chopra was apparently asked about his sex life during an interview with art historian Rajeev Sethi.

"How do you maintain a balance between your sex life and athletics training?" Sethi asked.

Clearly uncomfortable with the question Neeraj said, "Sorry sir."

The historian persisted with the question, but when Neeraj again refuted this Sethi apologised for asking it.

With this small clip going viral on the microblogging site Twitter, Rajeev Sethi is facing a huge backlash for his question on the social media platform.

This is not the first time that Neeraj Chopra has been caught in such an uncomfortable situation during an interview. Soon after he returned from Tokyo, Chopra was asked about his girlfriend by one of the most popular news anchors in the country. This was followed by a popular Radio Jockey (RJ) from Mumbai dancing in front of the camera for Neeraj during an interview, before proceeding to virtually hug him.

The Olympic champion was also caught in unnecessary controversy when he mentioned during an interview how the Pakistani javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, was moving around with his javelin during the Olympics final. Chopra himself had to put out a video to clear the air around what exactly took place.