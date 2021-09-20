Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi was a former national level Handball Player

The northern Indian state of Punjab announced a new Chief Minister (CM) yesterday, following the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday. Charanjit Singh Channi is expected to take oath as the 16th CM of Punjab later today, along with two deputies.

Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji for the new responsibility.



We must continue to fulfill the promises made to the people of Punjab. Their trust is of paramount importance. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 19, 2021

While Channi has been a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Chakmur Sahib constituency since 2007 and even served as the Leader of Opposition in 2015, did you know he was a sportsman par excellence during his younger days?



Yes, Charanjit Singh Channi was an exceptional handball player during his college days and even competed at the Inter-University meets in the sport. The now 58-year-old later went on to compete at the national level in handball and has won numerous accolades for his skills in the world of sports.

Prior to being named the Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi was serving as the Minister of Technical Education and Training in the cabinet of Captain Amarinder Singh.