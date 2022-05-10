Pro Panja League announces dates for Ranking tournament - All you need to know

Pro Panja League, India's biggest arm-wrestling tournament, which is in affiliation with the Indian Arm-Wrestling Federation, announced the date and venue of the highly-anticipated Ranking Tournament.

The event, which will see the participation of over 1100 arm-wrestlers, will be the biggest arm-wrestling competition in Asia. It will kick off on 22nd July at Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh with the Weigh-in Ceremony of all the participating arm-wrestlers.

The Preliminary stages of the competition will take place on 23rd July, and the Finals will take place on 24th July.

— ProPanjaLeague (@ProPanjaLeague) May 3, 2022

After the Ranking Tournament, the arm-wrestlers will be drafted into teams for the Main League, which is expected to begin by October. Between the Ranking Tournament and the Main League, Mega Matches between top-ranked Pro Panja arm-wrestlers will also be conducted.

