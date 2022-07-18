Pro Panja League set to begin in Gwalior on July 22

Pro Panja League, India's biggest arm-wrestling tournament, which is in affiliation with the Indian Arm-Wrestling Federation, is set to take over the city of Gwalior as the highly anticipated Ranking Tournament begins on 22nd July. The three-day event, which will see participation of over 1100 arm-wrestlers, is the biggest arm-wrestling competition in Asia.

The tournament will kick off with the Weigh-in Ceremony on 22nd July at Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education. The Preliminary stages of the competition will take place on 23rd July followed by the Finals on 24th July.



To add to the excitement, 23-time World Championship winning arm-wrestler Michael Todd, who hails from Arkansas, USA, will be in Gwalior on 22nd July to kick off the show. Moreover, this time around for the Ranking Tournament , Pro Panja League have adopted the state-of-the-art technology software system, developed in Romania, called 'Arm Score', for accurate evaluation of match results.

After the Ranking Tournament, the arm-wrestlers will be drafted into teams for the Main League, which is expected to begin later this year. Between the Ranking Tournament and the Main League, Mega Matches between the top-ranked Pro Panja arm-wrestlers will also be conducted.

Expressing her excitement, Pro Panja League co-founder Ms. Preeti Jhangiani said, "The Ranking Tournament in Gwalior will serve as a prelude to the main league. With this event, we want to give a platform to arm-wrestlers to earn a spot in the next big thing i.e., Pro Panja League. I wish all the participants/athletes the best in their attempts to make a mark."

The Pro Panja League Ranking Tournament 2022 will feature some of the top arm-wrestlers of India coming against one another on the arm-wrestling table – including Chetna Sharma (Assam), Sameer VT (Kerala), Yogesh Chaudhary (Haryana) and Manish Kumar (Madhya Pradesh) among others.





