Pravin Tambe most searched sportsperson in India: Google Trends

Cricketing legend Pravin Tambe, who is now the subject of a movie, was the most searched sportsperson in India in 2022, as per the Google search trends report 2022.

Pravin Tambe was the only sportsperson in the top 10 searched individuals in India.

While the list of individuals was dominated by politicians and celebrities, sports dominated the most searched section in India. Four sporting events featured in the top five most searched list of India.

The glamorous Indian Premier League (IPL) is first on the list followed by CoWin vaccine portal. The third-placed trending topic in searches in India was the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off on November 20 in Qatar. The Asia Cup and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, two sporting events, respectively, occupied the fourth and fifth positions.

India is a sports-crazy nation, clearly?@Google recently released its "Year in search 2022" report and "Sports" turned out be the most searched category in 🇮🇳



India also dominated global sports trends, taking the top 5 spots on the list of the most trending matches worldwide! pic.twitter.com/mf0dzzb16b — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) December 8, 2022

Among the most searched sporting events after IPL, FIFA WC, Asia Cup, Men's T20 WC, the Commonwealth Games featured in 5th place. Indian Super League and Pro Kabaddi League occupied the 6th and 7th spots.



ICC Women's cricket world cup was the 8th most searched sporting event. Tennis grand slam tournaments Australian Open and Wimbledon took the 9th and 10th spots.

Global Sports Search Trends

The most searched section globally was again dominated by sports and primarily Indian sports.

With India playing England multiple times across sports in 2022, India v England is the second most searched term globally. Ind v SA is the next term which is on the top 10 lists.

World Cup is next on the list as this year has seen multiple world cups in different sports. India v West Indies and Indian Premier League are the next two sporting search terms which feature in the top 10 list.

Cricket dominates the most searched matches on Google as matches played by India feature seven times on the list. All the top 10 matches on the list belong to the cricketing world.

Tennis stars Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams take the top three spots in most searched Athletes in 2022. Controversial quarterback Manti Te'o is 4th on the list after the release of the documentary on catfishing scandal he was caught in.

Most Searched Athletes on Google in 2022



1. 🇷🇸 NOVAK DJOKOVIC

2. 🇪🇸 RAFAEL NADAL

3. 🇺🇸 SERENA WILLIAMS

4. 🇺🇸 Manti Te'o

5. 🇺🇸 Shaun White

6. 🇯🇵 Yuzuru Hanyu

7. 🇺🇸 Brittney Griner

8. 🇪🇸 Gerard Piqué

9. 🇺🇸🇲🇽 Cain Velasquez

10. 🇪🇸 CARLOS ALCARAZ



Tennis takes it all 🔥🎾 — Relevant Tennis (@RelevantTennis) December 7, 2022

Multiple times winter Olympic gold medallist, American snowboarder Shaun White is fifth on the list after announcing his retirement from the sport.



World Cup, Olympic medal count, flames, Olympics, and CFL scores make up the top five list of most searched sports terms in the year 2022.