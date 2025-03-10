Meet Prateek Singh, a seven-time National Kudo champion

From humble beginnings to conquering international arenas, Prateek Singh’s journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, passion, and dedication.

A seven-time national champion, and seven-time consecutive state champion, Prateek has consistently showcased what relentless hard work can achieve.

Now, he has reached another incredible milestone having been selected for the prestigious Kudo World Cup 2025, set to take place in Bulgaria, Europe.

This achievement is yet another step in his remarkable career, solidifying his place among the world’s top martial artists.

Prateek’s dream was never just about competing – it was about representing India with pride. His journey has been defined by years of rigorous training, countless sacrifices, and unwavering determination.

Success didn’t come easy; it was earned through resilience, discipline, and overcoming every obstacle in his path.

In 2024, Prateek proudly represented India at the Eurasian Cup in Armenia, a momentous achievement that reinforced his belief in perseverance and the Karate World Series Championship in Jakarta, Indonesia, and the Thailand Open International Tournament in Phuket.

His dedication to martial arts caught the attention of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who personally honored him for his contributions to the sport.

Alongside his athletic pursuits, Prateek now serves as an Income Tax Officer in Mumbai, balancing his professional career with his passion for martial arts.

Through his journey, Prateek proves that no dream is too big and no challenge too great. His story is a beacon of hope, reminding us all that with sheer willpower, relentless focus, and an unyielding spirit, anything is possible.