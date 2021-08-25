PMO refuses to give details regarding renaming of the Khel Ratna award

The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna was renamed as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award after the men's hockey team clinched the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



"I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views. Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award," the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, had tweeted earlier this month.

I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views. Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award! Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/zbStlMNHdq

While some section of the Indian sports fraternity welcomed the move, a certain other section was agitated and pointed out how the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad is named after the Prime Minister himself and not any sportsperson.



A Right To Information (RTI) was filed regarding enquiring the number of requests received by the Indian government to rename the Khel Ratna, along with the photocopies of such requests on 8th August 2021.

As per a report in The Wire, responding to the RTI, the Prime Minister's Office's (PMO) said that the details asked for in the application are outside the purview of the definition of information in the RTI Act.

Though the PMO did not deny the existence of such documents, it rather maintained that the details asked for does not fall under 'information' under RTI Act.

"Details sought by the applicant is roving in nature and does not come within the definition of 'information' as defined under Section 2(f) of RTI Act, 2005," The Wire quoted the response.