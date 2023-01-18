PM Modi inaugurates 2nd phase of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh in UP's Basti district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the second phase of the 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh' in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district.

The 'Khel Mahakumbh' is a novel initiative that provides an opportunity and platform to the youth of Basti and neighbouring areas to showcase their sporting talent and motivates them to take sport as a career option.

The event is organised in Basti District by Lok Sabha MP from Basti, Harish Dwivedi since 2021.

Chief Miniter Yogi Adityanath was present at the function at the venue in Basti.