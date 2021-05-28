Photo Of The Day — When yoga meets gymnastics

Mallakhamb is a sport where performers showcase acrobatic feats on a wooden pole using arms or legs. It is incredibly grueling and the muscle development needed to perform is terrific. The sport is immensely popular in Hyderabad, Maharashtra, and mostly practiced in villages during carnivals. The Mallakhamb Federation of India has been conducting National level competitions for the past 25 years and even hosted the Mallakhamb World Championships in 2019 where as many as 15 countries participated.

Award-winning Danish photographer Ken Hermann captured the above sport in Mumbai and the photo was shortlisted in the prestigious Zeiss Photography Award.

