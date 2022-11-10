PE teacher detained for sexually assaulting students in government school

A Physical Education teacher in a government school in Bengaluru has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting students.

According to a Deccan Herald report, the 55-year-old man had been harassing 10 students from class 8 and four students from class 9. It was only after the police arrested the assaulter when the class 9 students started to speak out.

Many of the parents purported that the headmistress were initially indifferent to their complaints. Ultimately, the principal did launch an internal investigation where the allegations were found to be prima facie true.

The police complaint conveyed that the teacher would grope the students, kiss them, and harass them during PE classes as well as times when the students were alone in the classrooms.

The perpetrator, who had joined the school about nine months back, had gone into hiding on learning about the complaint raised against him. However, the police were able to track and detain him.

A police officer working on the case said, "As of now, eight girls from class 8 have given their statements against him. And after we arrested him, students in class 9 also spoke out. We will also take their statements."

As per the latest developments, the police are going to present the teacher in front of the magistrate but aren't going to seek for his custody.



