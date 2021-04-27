Pakistani athletes who voiced their support for India amidst the Covid-19 crisis

India is currently witnessing the most deadly covid-19 wave the world has ever seen since the pandemic broke last year. The country is registering more than 3 lakh infections and ten thousand plus deaths every day.



The citizens from all across the country are struggling to find hospital beds, ventilators and oxygen concentrators. During such testing times, various athletes from across the globe have shown their solidarity with the people of India and extended a helping hand. Here, we look at the athletes from India's arch-rival Pakistan who have voiced their support for the country despite the political differences: Shoaib Akhtar The fastest bowler in history to grace the game of cricket, Shoaib Akhtar was one of the first athletes from Pakistan to express his support for India.

In a video uploaded in his YouTube channel, Akhtar urged the government and people of Pakistan to help India by all possible means.

"It is impossible for any government to tackle the ongoing crisis. I appeal to my government and fans, to help India. India does need a lot of oxygen tanks. I request everyone to donate and raise funds for India and deliver oxygen tanks to them," he said.

Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria voiced his support for India yesterday after Australian bowler Pat Cummins donated $50,000 to the PM Cares Fund.

The 40 year old Kaneria tweeted, "Good to see that an Australian player is contributing for Indians. I hope others playing #IPL will also contribute. #CovidHelp."

Babar Azam

The most high-profile athlete from Pakistan to show his support to India, Babar Azam requested people to follow all the mandatory Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in order to combat the virus. "Prayers with people of India in these catastrophic times. It's time to show solidarity and pray together. I also request all the people out there to strictly follow SOPs, as it is for our safety only. Together we can do it. #StayStrong," tweeted the captain of Pakistan cricket team.

Imran Khan

The 1992 Cricket World Cup winning captain and the now Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, too expressed his solidarity with Indians. "I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood and the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together," the Pakistani PM tweeted.

