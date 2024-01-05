Odisha's athletes and para-athletes recognised with cash awards

Shri Tusharkanti Behera, Hon’ble Minister, Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha today feliciated and presented cash awards to various athletes from the state for their remarkable performances in December 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium. Also present at the occasion were Sports Director, Shri Siddhartha Das and officials of DSYS to congratulate and encourage the athletes.



Speaking at the occasion, Hon. Sports Minister, Shri Tusharkanti Behera said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the athletes of Odisha for their remarkable performances and achievements in December 2023. This is our continued effort towards recognizing and incentivizing talented athletes for their performances. I'm sure this will motivate them to better their performances and they have our support throughout their sporting journey."



Odisha's Kayaking and Canoeing team, who were the overall champions of the 34th National Canoe Sprint Championship (Senior Men and Women) 2023 held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh in December 2023, were felicitated by the Hon'ble Sports Minister. The were 18 different medallists in the contingent, who won a total of 66 medals at the National Championship held in December 2023.



Sachima Kerkata, Rashmita Sahoo and Moirangthem Sophia Devi were awarded with Rs 90,000 for their multiple medal wins. Sachima won four Gold and three Silver, Rashimta won four Gold, two Silver and a Bronze, while Sophia won three Gold and two Silver medals.



Oinam Bidya Devi (1 Gold, 3 Silver and 2 Bronze) and Fulmani Xaxa (1 Gold, 3 Silver and 2 Bronze) received Rs 55,000. Avinash Singham, who won two Silver and two Bronze medals received Rs 50,000, while Salam Kishan Singh (4 Silver medals), Sagar Kumar (3 Silver medals and 1 Bronze medal) and Ahongshangbam Naobi Singh (1 Gold medal, 2 Silver medals and 1 Bronze) received Rs 40,000 each, while Pukhrambam Roji Devi (1 Gold and 2 Silver) and Sruti Chowgule (1 Gold and 2 Silver) were presented with Rs 35,000 each.

Phairembam Borish Singh who returned with three medals - Gold, Silver and Bronze - received Rs 30,000, while Thongam Monocha Singh (1 Gold and 1 Silver), Salam Arshi Devi (1 Gold and 1 Silver) and Laishram Borish Singh (1 Gold and 1 Silver) received Rs 25,000 each. Madhusmita Nayak, who won a Gold received Rs, 15,000, while Elin Alrica Toppo (Silver) and Moirangthem Jabez Meitei (2 Bronze medals) received Rs 10,000 each.

Hon'ble Sports Minister Shri @btushar02 felicitated and presented cash awards worth Rs 1,12,10,000 to 32 athletes and para-athletes of #Odisha for their remarkable performances in December 2023, in a felicitation ceremony organized at the Kalinga Stadium.



Meanwhile, para-athletes who won medals and took part in the recently concluded World Ability Sports 2023 (previously known as IWAS World Games) in Thailand were also felicitated and awarded cash prizes on the occasion.



Suchitra Parida (Para-athletics), who attained a Gold and a Silver was awarded Rs 34 lakh, while Jayanti Behera (Para-athletics), who won a Silver and two Bronze medals received Rs 30 lakh from the state government. Swadhin Mahar received Rs 14 lakh for winning Silver in Para-athletics.

Para-badminton player Deep Ranjan Bisoi, who won a Gold and a Bronze, received Rs 18 lakh, while Para-badminton Bronze medallist Subhrajeet Maharana was awarded with Rs 4 lakh.

The sports minister also presented a cash award of Rs. 50,000 each to para-athletes for their participation in the World Ability Sports 2023. Para-badminton players G Dillaswar Rao and Nurul Hossain Khan, along with Wheelchair Fencing athletes -- Rakhal Kumar Sethy, V Ramesh Rao, Prafulla Kumar Khandayatray, Pujaswini Nayak, Sheela Mantri, Pabitra Sahu and Malti Panaure-- each received Rs 50,000 for their participation in the World Ability Sports that is held once in every 2 years.