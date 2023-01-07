Neeraj Chopra, Nikhat Zareen among 15 sporting entities in Forbes India's Showstopper 2022 list

Forbes India, on Friday, released its first-ever Showstoppers list with the top 50 Indian outperformers of the year 2022 in the field of sports and entertainment.

The list consists of 15 sporting entities including Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra, World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen and the Thomas Cup winning Indian men's badminton team.

The list also includes chess stars Dommaraju Gukesh and R Vaishali, alongside cricketers Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav.

The list also has three badminton players in Lakshya Sen, para-badminton world champion Manisha Ramadass, and Defalympics medallist Jerlin Anikha.

Also having made the cut are Commonwealth Games medallists Avinash Sable, Eldhose Paul, and Mirabai Chanu along with the Indian women's hockey team and mountaineer Priyanka Mohite.

The first-ever Forbes India Showstoppers list is an amalgamation of 15 athletes, 20 film stars and, 15 OTT actors.

Athletes in Forbes India's 2022 Showstoppers list

Athletics: Avinash Sable, Eldhose Paul, Neeraj Chopra

Badminton: Thomas Cup Team, Lakshya Sen, Jerlin Anikha, Manisha Ramadass

Boxing: Nikhat Zareen

Chess: D Gukesh, R Vaishali

Cricket: Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav

Hockey: Women's Hockey Team

Mountaineering: Priyanka Mohite

Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu