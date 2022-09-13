Neeraj Chopra goes skydiving like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: WATCH

Have you wanted your 'ZNMD' moment where you plunge into a skydive where you feel free and hear the wind whistle past your ears? We all have! If you haven't been able to get that yet, let us live vicariously through our golden boy Neeraj Chopra who's getting his moment in Switzerland.

After announcing a break from sporting events, and a much deserved one at that, the recently crowned Diamond League champion is absolutely enjoying his stay amidst everything Swiss.

The Olympic gold medallist posted a reel on his Instagram handle where he is having a gala time jumping out of the plane and experiencing such an adrenaline rush, with 'Dil Dhadakne do' playing in the background. Watch him skydive right here:

Here's the skydiving sequence from 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' as well:



