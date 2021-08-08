Neeraj Chopra is most-mentioned athlete on social media in last 24 hours

Neeraj Chopra clinched a historic gold medal for India yesterday when he won the men's javelin throw with a throw of 87.58m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



This was only India's second-ever individual Olympic gold medal and their first medal in athletics since the 1900 Paris Games.

Considered to be one of India's better medal hopes going into the Tokyo Games, Neeraj Chopra went past the likes of Johannes Vetter, Julian Weber and others to bag the yellow metal for India.

His win yesterday shot him to fame on social media, with his Instagram followers crossing the 1 million mark in less than a day since he earned the top place on the Olympic podium.

Besides, he is also the most mentioned athlete on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram globally over the past 24 hours, as per reports.

Moreover thanks to Neeraj Chopra's brilliant show at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, the Indian flag was the third most used emoji on Facebook yesterday.