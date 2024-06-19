National Canoe Slalom and Kayak Cross Championship debuts in Karnataka

Karnataka is set to host the National Canoe Slalom and Kayak Cross Championship for the first time, from June 19 to June 21.

The event is organized by the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA) and the Kayaking and Canoeing Association of Karnataka (KCAC) in collaboration with the General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure (GTNAA).

This competition, which includes the 12th Senior and 11th Junior National Canoe Slalom and the 2nd National Kayak Cross Championship, will take place at the Kali River in Ganeshgudi, Aveda village, Joida taluk.

“While the slalom events are existing Olympic events, the inclusion of Kayak Cross in the upcoming Paris Olympics has elevated the importance of this championship, presenting an exceptional opportunity for athletes to showcase their skills and potentially secure a place on the international stage,” said Maj Gen M N Devaya, GTNAA Advisor and KCAC President, according to PTI.



Boosting the sport in India

Devaya highlighted the championship's potential to elevate the sport in India.

He pointed out that past editions have nurtured talented athletes who have gone on to win laurels for the nation on international platforms.

One such example is Dhanalakshmi, an exceptional talent in Canoe Slalom, who has represented Karnataka and won medals in the 36th and 37th National Games held in Gujarat and Goa, respectively.

“This year, we will have 27 phenomenal athletes to represent Karnataka in the Championship,” Devaya added.

He emphasized the importance of the venue, stating, “Kali River, renowned for its challenging and dynamic rapids, is an ideal location for this championship."

"Its natural terrain offers a suitable training area that meets the standards required for both national and international competitions,” Devaya explained.

With participation expected from 80-100 athletes across 10 states, the event promises to be a thrilling display of skill and determination.