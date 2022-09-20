Mallakhamb Federation president resigns over sexual harassment allegations by 8 athletes

The President of the Mallakhamb Federation of India (MFI), Ramesh Indoliya, has resigned from his post over sexual harassment charges levelled against him by a total of 8 athletes.

As per a report in the Times of India, Indoliya resigned from his post after 23 out of 25 state member associations consented so at the MFI's special general body meeting.

It is understood that 7 out of the 8 athletes who have pressed charges are girls, including a few minors. All the eight complainants hail from different cities of Rajasthan - Ramesh Indoliya's home state.

As per the report, the written complaints against Indoliya were filed by all the athletes individually in May and June to MFI earlier this year. The athletes accused the president of touching them inappropriately and making them uncomfortable, but no FIR has been filed in this regard.

Indoliya, who also serves as the president of the Federation International Mallakhamb (FIM), strongly refuted the allegations.

"I have been associated with mallakhamb for the last six-and-a-half years. Nothing of that sort ever happened," he was quoted as saying.



