Malala Yousafzai gets married: Do you know the cricket connection?

Malala Yousafzai needs no introduction. The youngest Nobel Prize laureate in history, Malala is a human and women's rights activist from the South Asian country of Pakistan. Having been shot in the head by the Pakistani Taliban when she was just 15-year-old for her activism, Malala has grown to become one of the most recognisable faces in the world.



Aged 24 now, Malala Yousafzai recently tied the knot with a certain Asser Malik in a small ceremony in Birmingham. She took to her personal Twitter handle to share the news.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," Malala tweeted.

Ever since this tweet from the Nobel Prize laureate the entire world has just one question, "Who is Asser Malik?"

Well, what if we tell you Asser Malik is connected to the world of sports. That too, a sport which runs in the blood of South Asians - cricket.

Yes, Asser Malik is the High-Performance General Manager for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) - the top body for governance of cricket in the country. He is reported to have joined the PCB in May last year.

Before joining the PCB, Asser Malik also served as the operational manager for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Multan Sultans whilst also running a player management agency and owned a franchise in the amateur league Last Man Stand.







