MAHE-TENVIC MoU paves the way for India’s Next-Gen sports professionals

In a significant step towards strengthening India’s sports ecosystem, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and TENVIC Sports have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a comprehensive set of academic and infrastructural initiatives.

The aim is to develop highly skilled professionals for the sports industry and provide structured career pathways for athletes during and beyond their competitive years.

Bridging academia and the sports industry

The partnership will establish an interdisciplinary academic framework integrating sports coaching, management, technology, and sciences to nurture talent for India’s rapidly expanding sports sector.

The framework will be supported by a Research & Incubation Hub, fostering innovation in high-performance training, sports infrastructure, and athlete support systems.

"MAHE's collaboration with TENVIC demonstrates our commitment to innovation and excellence in higher education. Developing a new generation of professionals - excelling on the field and across India's sports ecosystem - is a step towards a fitter nation with a competitive sports culture," Dr Ranjan Pai, President of Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group, said.

A key component of this partnership is the creation of High-Performance Sports Centers across MAHE campuses, allowing professional athletes to pursue academic qualifications alongside their training and offering hands-on learning opportunities for students in sports-related disciplines through internships and practical exposure.

Recognizing the need for structured career transitions, the collaboration will also equip active and retired athletes with the skills and qualifications required to thrive in corporate and entrepreneurial roles. MAHE and TENVIC Sports aim to engage with industry stakeholders, sports organizations, and policymakers to drive meaningful change across the sports landscape.

"Partnering with TENVIC is a notable milestone in our vision of holistic education nurturing well-rounded individuals who contribute meaningfully to society. Sports is not just about competition; it develops character, discipline, and leadership. We are proud to support India's aspirations as a sporting nation," said Lt. Gen. (Dr.) MD Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education.

Growing demand for sports professionals

India’s sports industry is witnessing unprecedented growth. A recent Deloitte-Google analysis estimates that the sector - currently at $52 billion – will exceed $130 billion by 2030. The sports ecosystem, spanning manufacturing, technology, management, and operations, currently employs 47 lakh professionals and is projected to require over 1 crore skilled personnel in five years.

This surge is driven by increasing fitness consciousness, the expansion of professional sports leagues, and Indian athletes excelling globally. To sustain this momentum, the industry needs a robust pipeline of qualified coaches, sports scientists, performance analysts, physiotherapists, and sports technologists, a gap this partnership seeks to bridge.

"Since the founding of TENVIC 15 years ago, it has been my aspiration to bridge the gap between education and sports. I am pleased to announce that this vision has been realised through our partnership with MAHE," Anil Kumble, Co-Founder of Tenvic Sports, said.

"Our collaboration with MAHE will nurture and develop Indian talent in sports coaching, technology, sciences, and management. Together, we aim to accelerate India's growth as a prominent force in the global sports arena," said Vasanth Bharadwaj, Co-Founder of TENVIC Sports.

Strengthening India’s Sporting Legacy

India’s growing success in international sports has fueled the demand for world-class support systems and infrastructure. With more athletes reaching elite levels, the country also faces a rising number of retirements. Many former athletes possess invaluable skills such as leadership, discipline, and resilience - attributes that make them well-suited for corporate and entrepreneurial careers. However, structured academic qualifications are often the missing link in their transition.

By integrating education, industry expertise, and innovation, MAHE and TENVIC Sports aim to elevate India’s sporting achievements, drive advancements in sports-related industries, and create seamless career pathways for athletes - both on and off the field.