Lawn Bowls: India wins gold in Women's Fours in Asian C'ships 2023

The Indian women's Lawn Bowls team clinched the gold medal at the Asian Lawn Bowls Championship 2023, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The team, consisted of Nayanmoni Saikia, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, and Pinki, won the title in the Fours event.

India defeated hosts Malaysia in the finals, while countries Hong Kong and Thailand settled for bronze.

The same team also introduced the sport to the country after winning the gold in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

This is India's fourth medal in the history of the Asian Lawn Bowls Championships, and the second in Women's Fours event. It was back in 2009 when the women's team won the gold in the edition which was held in China. Interestingly, Tirkey and Pinki were also present in this team.

The other Indians to have won a medal at the Asian Championships include Sunil Bahadur (Men's Singles- 2012), Chandan Kumar Singh, Mridul Borgohain, Krishna Xalxo, and Dinesh Kumar (Men's Fours- 2016), and Chandan Kumar Singh, Sunil Bahadur, and Dinesh Kumar (Men's Triples- 2017).

"I would like to thank everyone on behalf of myself and my team colleagues. I wish you all the blessings to continue like this. Thank you all," said Nayanmoni Saikia on her Facebook post.