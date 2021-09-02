Late actor Siddharth Shukla played football against AC Milan once

Popular Indian television actor Siddharth Shukla passed away owing to cardiac arrest at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, earlier today. He was 40 and is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Siddharth worked in popular television serials like Balika Vadhu, Dil se Dil Tak and Broken but Beautiful 3. He even competed in the reality shows like Big Boss 13, Fear Factor: Khatron ke Khiladi Season 7 and emerged as the winner in both shows.

While Siddharth's work in the television industry is well known, did you know he once played in a match against AC Milan?

Yes, Siddharth was very athletic as a kid and represented his school in tennis and football. During his school days, he played against AC Milan's under-19 team when the team had visited Mumbai as a part of Festa Italiana.

Siddharth's death came as a huge shock to the Indian television fraternity, with condolences pouring in for his family from fans and every notable name in the industry.