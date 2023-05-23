Kuldip Mahajan, Sneha Patil claim singles titles National Ranking Pickleball tournament

The 3rd National Ranking Pickleball Tournament held at Fatorda, Goa was a huge success, the event concluded with a closing function that was graced by Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant, who said the State had the potential to become an "international hub" for the sport. The Chief Minister even tried his hand and played for a few minutes.

The Men’s singles category was won by Kuldip Mahajan (Maharashtra) and Divyanshu Kataria (Rajasthan) and Sonukumar (Jharkhand) won the silver and bronze medals respectively. Snehal Patil of Maharashtra won the women’s singles title followed by Vrushali Thakare (Maharashtra) won the silver and Urvi Abhyanka (Maharashtra) claimed the bronze medal.

Talking about the same Arvind Prabhoo who is the President of the All-India Pickleball Association and also the President of the International Pickleball Federation (IPF) said, “Firstly I would like to congratulate everyone who was involved in making this event a huge success and also a huge congratulations to all the winner and participants who put in everything and showcased great skills and talent. I would also like to thank Pramodji the CM of Goa for taking time out from their busy schedule and gracing us for the finale. I hope this is just the start for the growth of Pickleball in our country.”

Dr. Pramod Sawant the CM of Goa said, “Had an amazing time trying my hand at pickleball during the 3rd National Ranking Tournament in Goa. I enjoyed the energy and enthusiasm of all the players. I believe Goa has the potential to become not just a national hub, but also an international hub for pickleball. Let's work towards promoting and developing this exciting sport in our beautiful State,"

Other notable winners were Mayur Patil & Yuvi Ruia in Open Men’s Doubles, Armaan Bhatia & Isha Lakhani in Open Mixed Doubles, Aditya Singh & Arjun Singh in 14 and Under Boys Doubles, Aditya Singh & Anjali Pol in 14 and Under Mixed Doubles, Anush Popli & Stavya Bhasin in 19 and Under Boys Doubles, Aditya Singh & Snehal Patil in 19 and Under Mixed Doubles, Marius Pereira in 35+ Men’s Singles, Sandeep Tawde & Yashodhan Deshmukh in 35+ Mens Doubles, Vishal Jadhav & Chitra Chettiyar in 35+ Mixed Doubles, Sandeep Tawde & Thakurdas Rohira winning Gold medal and Chetan Sanil & Urvesh Shah winning Silver in 50+ Men Doubles and Thakurdas Rohira (Mah) And Denise Burchette in 50+ Mixed Doubles.