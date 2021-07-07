Kiren Rijiju leaves Sports Ministry just 15 days before the Tokyo Olympics

In the major cabinet reshuffle of India's Narendra Modi led BJP government, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), Kiren Rijiju, has now been promoted to the Cabinet ministry as the Minister of Law and Justice.



This development means that the 49-year-old Rijiju has to resign as the Sports Minister of the country. Rijiju will now be replaced by former president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Anurag Thakur.

Kiren Rijiju's resignation as the Sports Minister of the country comes just 15 days before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is expected to start. Even five years back, India had seen Jitendra Singh vacate his spot as the Sports Minister of the country to Vijay Goel just a month before the 2016 Rio de Janeiro was about to start.



Kiren Rijiju was appointed as the Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs in 2019 after the Modi government took charge for its second term. He had then replaced the 2004 Olympics silver medallist shooter Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.