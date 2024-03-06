Ministry changes criteria, Khelo India medal winners become eligible for govt jobs

Sports minister Anurag Thakur, on Wednesday, said the medal winners of the Khelo India events will now be eligible for government jobs. The criteria for government jobs for sportspersons have been changed in this regard.



Talking about the latest change in government job criteria, Thakur said the move is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'vision of a robust sports ecosystem'.

"There's a big announcement for sportspersons. In keeping view with the PM's vision of robust sports ecosystem, nurturing the talent at the grassroot level and turning sports into a lucrative and viable career option, Khelo India athletes will now be eligible for government jobs," Thakur was quoted as saying by PTI.

Thakur also said that the changes in the criteria have been made after consulting the Department of Personnel and Training.

VIDEO | "There's a big announcement for sportspersons. In keeping view with the PM's vision of robust sports ecosystem, nurturing the talent at the grassroot level and turning sports into a lucrative and viable career option, Khelo India athletes will now be eligible for… pic.twitter.com/3Mpnuf0tbY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 6, 2024

“This groundbreaking step now extends eligibility to medal winners from the Khelo India Games - Youth, University, Para and Winter Games - to be eligible for government jobs. Additionally, games and events have been clearly defined to ensure inclusivity across various sports,” Thakur said in his post on X.



“These revised rules mark a significant stride in supporting our athletes in making Bharat a sporting superpower,” he added.

The current Indian government, under the BJP regime, launched the Khelo India Games in 2018 as part of its initiative to reform the Indian sports ecosystem at the grassroots level.