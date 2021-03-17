'Khela Hobe': How a sports chant has become Bengal's election mantra

"Bondhu ebar khela hobe/ Khela khela khela hobe"



If you are at all following the day-to-day happenings of the political campaigns ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, you must have heard the catchphrase "Khela Hobe" doing the rounds among the people of the state. "Khela Hobe", a Bengali phrase that translates in English as "Game on" proves how the political atmosphere in the state has charged up to become an extravagant showdown like a World Cup. It also symbolises Bengal's unbridled passion for sports.

While Bengalis usually associate 'Khela Hobe' with their 'boro match' or the Kolkata derby between its two legendary football clubs - East Bengal (presently, SC East Bengal) and Mohun Bagan (merged presently as ATK Mohun Bagan) - the clarion call this time finds a stimulating meaning in the battle between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



TMC spokesperson and general secretary of the party's youth wing, Debangshu Bhattacharya, a civil engineer in his 20s, had originally written the lyrics for 'Khela Hobe'. The song, which took the form of a rap, became a hot favourite amongst the people of the state and could be heard being played in full volume at birthday parties, wedding ceremonies and even during Saraswati puja.

Right from the opening lines, the song delves into accusing BJP as the outsiders in Bengal. The opening lines go - "Baire theke bargi ashe/Niyom kore proti mashe/Amio achi, tumio robe/Bondhu ebar khela hobe!" (Bargis come from outside/Visit the state every month/While I am here, and you are also here/Friend, the game is on). It compares BJP as being the 'bargis', who were Maratha Empire's troops who invaded and plundered Bengal for about ten years.



The song then goes on to describe how many of the erstwhile party members of TMC have now joined hands with BJP and how the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has benefitted the people of the state with many of its welfare schemes, such as Swastha-sathi.



