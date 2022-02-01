Kerala Olympic Games to kick-off from April 30; Chief Minister Vijayan to inaugurate

All set to host the first-ever Kerala Olympic Games, the state-level Olympic tournament will be inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on April 30th, 2022. Alongside Vijayan, there will be prominent Indian actor, Mohanlal, who is a patron of the Kerala Olympic Games, also present at the opening ceremony.

Promising to be a star-studded affair, the inaugural ceremony will see the medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics being felicitated before the event kicks off in full steam.

In honour of India's stunning performance at both the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the Kerala Olympic Games will also have an Olympic Expo that will be inaugurated on April 29th at Kanakakunnu.

"It is for the first time that Olympic games are coordinated at the state level. Winners of the district-level Olympics events are the ones participating in the state Olympics. More than 8000 candidates will participate in the Kerala Olympics. The district Olympics events have concluded in 13 districts," conveyed V. Sunil Kumar, the state president of the Kerala Olympic Association to TOI.

With as many as 24 sporting events up for competition and medal grabs, the Kerala Olympic Games will be one-of-a-kind and quite the trendsetter. Featuring sports like athletics, aquatics, archery, basketball, boxing, cycling, football, judo, netball, taekwondo, volleyball, wrestling, badminton, handball, kho-kho, karate, hockey, table tennis, rugby, rifle shooting, wushu, tennis and weightlifting, the Kerala Olympic Games will be a star-attraction for all budding athletes from Kerala. Out of these 24 events, 21 of them will be held at Thiruvananthapuram.



Meanwhile, the football matches will be held at Ernakulam and the volleyball matches will take place at Calicut, while the hockey clashes will occur at the Kollum International Stadium.

Adding further sheen to this unique event that will see a Neeraj Chopra named rabbit mascot, there will be a lot of senior sportspeople from all across the country also present for the Kerala Olympic Games, once it begins from April 30th, mentioned the secretary-general of the Kerala Olympic Association, S Rajiv.