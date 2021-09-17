When will the KBC 13 episode featuring Neeraj Chopra, PR Sreejesh be telecasted?

Kaun Banega Crorepati or the KBC is one of the oldest running television shows in India. A general quiz show with a fortune of money at stake, being in the KBC hot seat is what a lot of Indians dream of.

Into the 13th season already, the KBC is now expected to play hosts to two of India's biggest Olympic heroes - Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh.

The promotion videos of the episode have already taken the internet by storm, with fans of the show unable to hide their excitement.

In one of the videos the host and legendary Bollywood actor, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen asking the athletes if he can touch their Olympic medals. While both Neeraj and Sreejesh happily oblige, the veteran actor refrains from wearing the medal.

While in another video the trio could be seen having a laugh at Neeraj Chopra's Haryanvi accent, with Amitabh Bachchan trying to imitate the same.

When will the episode be telecasted?

The Kaun Banega Crorepati episode featuring Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh will be telecasted during the Shandaar Shukravar on 17th September 2021, Friday.

The episode is expected to go live on SET India at 9 pm IST.