Kashmir's first female water sports coach Bilquis Mir selected as judge for Asian Games

Appointed as a judge for the upcoming 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games in September, Kashmir's first water sports coach Bilquis Mir expressed her joy at being the only Indian selected for this honour at the Games.

Hailing from Srinagar, Bilquis Mir had her humble beginnings in the waters of the serene and picturesque Dal Lake. From that to reach the stage of the Asian Games and as a judge is indeed a commendable achievement for the Khanyar-born coach.

"It's a dream come true for me. Two days back, I got appointed as a judge in the Asian Games by Asian Games Canoe Federation. This will be my second Asian Games but this one is quite special for me being a girl from Kashmir, who began her career from Dal Lake and finally reached on such a high level as a judge is a big achievement," Bilquis Mir told ANI.

Happy moment for jk Water sports kayaking and canoeing won 12 medals in national championship at Himachal pradesh. @manojsinha_ @ianuragthakur @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/PGWm7opn0T — Bilquis mir (@mir_bilquis) November 23, 2021

"This is Asia's highest level competition, covering all the games in the region. In 2007, I gave an exam in Hungary and became the second-best candidate among people from 26 countries. It was a big achievement for me as it is a very high-level exam that tests your knowledge about the game. I was also given a license and with that, I can even go to Olympics," she added.



Currently an international water sports coach, Bilquis would earlier participate in several national and international competitions both inside and outside India. A graduate of the Maulana Azad Women's College, for Bilquis this achievement is a dream come true.

"I participated in World Cup 2009 and I observed that the judges' bench would only consist of males. So, this is like a big achievement for me that I have been appointed as the judge and this will bring a big change for our women," said Bilquis.