18-year-old killed, 48 injured as jallikattu season begins

An 18-year-old spectator was killed and 48 others were injured at the first jallikattu (bull taming) event of this season in Madurai at Avaniyapuram on Friday.

Balamurugan, 18, died after being knocked down by a bull after he was watching the event standing in the bull exit area. He was sent injured to Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital, but he died on the way, reported Tamil media on Friday evening.

1 dead, 47 persons have sustained injuries in the Jallikattu competition in the Avaniyapuram area of Madurai, Tamil Nadu

The other injured persons include 25 cowherds, 8 spectators and 15 owners of bulls.



This was the first day of a three-day event, which is being conducted this year with restrictions due to the surge in Covid cases. The state government has decided to permit only a limited number of spectators - 150 persons or 50 percent occupancy, whichever is less.

#WATCH Jallikattu competition in Avaniyapuram area of Madurai, Tamil Nadu



As many as 48 persons have sustained injuries in this event, as per a health official

Meanwhile, a tamer called Karthick of Avaniyapuram reportedly bagged the first prize on the first day by taming around 24 bulls. The best bull award went to a bull belonging to one Devasagayam of Manapparai.

Held annually during Pongal, jallikattu is an ancient rural sport in Tamil Nadu. Bulls are released via a small gate into an arena known as "Vadivasal."

The male players waiting outside try to grab the bull's hump. The person who clutches the hump of most bulls in one day without sliding off the bull is considered the winner. Winners receive cash and other rewards as prize.

