IOCL, Maharastra Prison department join hands to launch sports drive for inmates

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and the Maharashtra Prison Department have joined hands to launch a sports drive for inmates. Named 'Parivartan - Prison to Pride', the initiative was launched yesterday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti at the Yerwada Central Prison in Pune.



As a part of this programme, experts from IOCL will be seen training prisoners in three sports - chess, carrom and volleyball. While the three-time World Champion, Yogesh Pardeshi will be the carrom coach, Woman Grand Master Eesha Karavade will teach chess as per a report in the Hindustan Times.

Around 60 prisoners have already signed up for the sports drive and the Additional Director General of Police, Atulchandra Kulkarni, has requested IOCL for women coaches so that the initiative could be extended to women prisoners as well.