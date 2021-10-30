IOA President Narinder Batra wants a special meeting before elections

The race for the top spot in the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is heating up with the current president Narinder Batra looking to arrange a Special General Meeting (SGM) ahead of the elections.



As per a report in the New Indian Express, Batra has asked for the approval of the executive committee for holding an SGM in Bangalore on 19th December. However, his rival and the current secretary-general Rajeev Mehta has called for an executive committee meeting on 1st November in New Delhi.

Batra, on the other hand, has termed Mehta's letter calling for the executive committee meeting illegal and has alleged that the secretary-general has violated the IOA constitution by calling for a meeting without his permission.







