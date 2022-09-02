Others
IOA Presidency Saga: Anil Khanna files contempt of court petition against Adille Sumariwalla
Khanna has alleged that Sumariwalla and others have acted in defiance and contempt of the court order dated 24th July 2022, which had installed him (Khanna) as the IOA President.
The never ending saga of Indian sports federations being dragged through the court continues as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Vice President Anil Khanna, has now filed a contempt of court petition against Adille Sumariwalla.
Sumariwalla had, on Saturday, claimed that he was appointed as the IOA President till fresh elections to the Executive Council (EC) of IOA are held. The 1980 Moscow Olympian has been claiming that he has support of 18 out of the 31 EC members for his presidentship.
Sumariwalla's claims were quashed later the same day by IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta who questioned, "The term of the executive council (of 2017-21) has ended in December 2021, then where is the question of the majority of executive council appointing him (Sumariwalla)?"