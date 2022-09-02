IOA Presidency Saga: Anil Khanna files contempt of court petition against Adille Sumariwalla

The never ending saga of Indian sports federations being dragged through the court continues as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Vice President Anil Khanna, has now filed a contempt of court petition against Adille Sumariwalla.

Sumariwalla had, on Saturday, claimed that he was appointed as the IOA President till fresh elections to the Executive Council (EC) of IOA are held. The 1980 Moscow Olympian has been claiming that he has support of 18 out of the 31 EC members for his presidentship.

Sumariwalla's claims were quashed later the same day by IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta who questioned, "The term of the executive council (of 2017-21) has ended in December 2021, then where is the question of the majority of executive council appointing him (Sumariwalla)?"

Now, the mess seems to have deepened further with Anil Khanna dragging Sumariwalla to the court.

Khanna via his lawyers has alleged that Sumariwalla and others have acted in defiance and contempt of the court order dated 24th July 2022, which had installed him (Khanna) as the IOA President till the time a new IOA EC with elected members take control of the office.

"It's humble submission of the petitioner that contemptuous actions of the respondents not only undermine the authority and majesty of this Hon'ble Court and cause interference in the administration of justice, but the said contemptuous actions have been designed to frustrate 36th National Games (sic), which, if not restrained, shall malign the institution and the country," the petition filed by Anil Khanna read, as per a report in The Times of India.

The Indian Olympic Association has been witnessing a factional infighting ever since former President, Narinder Batra, stepped down in May earlier this year citing personal reasons following which Anil Khanna was appointed as the National Olympic Committee chief by the court.







