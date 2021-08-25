Infighting breaks out within Indian Olympic Association before elections

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is due for an election in just over three months' time. But before that could happen, infighting has already broken within the body.



Tribune India reported on Wednesday that the IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra had issued a notice to the Handball Federation of India (HFI). He notified that the HFI's affiliation with IOA could be taken away because of alleged financial irregularities.



Soon after the notice was sent, HFI's executive director Anandeshwar Panday hit back at the IOA president, seeking clarity on the purported loan taken by IOA to renovate Batra's office.



Tribune India reported that Panday referred to the internal auditor report of VK Bajaj & Co, wherein Rs 36.19 lakh were spent on the renovation of the second-floor office of IOA. Panday further stated that as per the internal report a private company, Super Parts P Ltd, has loaned equipment worth Rs 36.19 lakh to IOA, but the company has not provided the bills for this despite several reminders.



He alleged that a few invoices suggest that the money has been poured from Hockey India, although the HI book has no entry of this transaction.

On August 16, Batra had put HFI on notice, where he wrote, "…I would further like to apprise you that as per Article 27.1.3 of Constitution of IOA non submission annual audited statement of accounts, annual report and list of current office-bearers within the stipulated time period to IOA is a ground for disaffiliation of a NSF. Since, the statement of accounts/Balance sheets and other such financial documents submitted by the HFI to the IOA are prima facie forged on account of denial of signatures by two out of three signatories, the said submission by HFI for last 4 years is as good as non-submission of such documents. Therefore, considering the above HFI is also liable for disaffiliation from IOA,"

"I am also duty-bound to inform the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as the Handball Federation of India also received grants from the Ministry. I request you to respond to the present notice within the specified time," he added.



















